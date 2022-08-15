Watch Now
3-year-old Missouri girl dies after being found in hot vehicle

Posted at 11:43 AM, Aug 15, 2022
CARTHAGE, MO. (AP)  — A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said.

Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.

Miller couldn't provide details about how long the girl had been in the vehicle before she was found.

No arrests have been made, and the girl's name wasn't immediately released.

