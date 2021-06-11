Watch
$4.5 million accepted by family of man killed by police

Gerald Herbert/AP
FILE - In this July 6, 2016 file photo, photos of Alton Sterling are taped to the wall at a makeshift memorial outside the Triple S convenience store in Baton Rouge, La. Sterling, was shot and killed outside the store where he was selling CDs by Baton Rouge police. On Tuesday, March 27, 2018, Louisiana's attorney general ruled out criminal charges against two white Baton Rouge police officers in the fatal shooting of Sterling. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Alton Sterling
Posted at 4:58 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 17:58:43-04

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The children of a Black man killed by police in Louisiana's capital city five years ago have accepted a $4.5 million settlement from the local government.

Alton Sterling's 2016 shooting by a Baton Rouge police officer was captured on video that sparked anger and protests in the city's Black community.

Sterling's family and Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Broome issued statements Friday confirming the acceptance of the settlement.

The settlement had been approved by the Metro Council for the city and parish government earlier this year.

In May 2017, federal prosecutors found there wasn't enough evidence to criminally charge Officers Blane Salamoni, who shot Sterling, and Howie Lake II, after state and federal investigations.

Salamoni was fired in March 2018, the Washington Post reported.

