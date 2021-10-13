Watch
Big cats at Lincoln Children's Zoo contract COVID-19

Wilfredo Lee/AP
A Sumatran tiger looks out from its enclosure at Zoo Miami Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Miami, as the zoo opens to members since it closed because of the coronavirus. Members will be able to visit the zoo May 27 through the 31st before it is opened to the general public on June 1. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Sumatran tiger
Posted at 5:34 PM, Oct 13, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials at the Lincoln Children's Zoo say five big cats tested positive for COVID-19.

Zoo officials announced Wednesday that two Sumatran tigers and three snow leopards were tested after they began showing symptoms of the virus during the weekend. Spokeswoman Sarah Wood said in a news release the cats are the first animals at the zoo to contract the virus.

They are being treated with plans that have been successful at other zoos. Wood said it's unclear how the animals were infected. She said the public was not in danger because of the distance between the cats and zoo visitors. The animals are expected to recover. 

