144 new positive COVID-19 tests reported by DCHD Monday

Elaine Thompson/AP
Kevin Barrett, in quarantine after his former hospital roommate tested positive for COVID-19, sits in bed as he recovers from an injury as registered nurse Scott McGieson looks at records in the room in the acute care unit of Harborview Medical Center, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Seattle.
Posted at 10:58 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 11:58:33-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department reported that 144 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since the most recent report on Thursday. During this time, the DCHD did not receive any new COVID-19-related death certificates. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,110.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Sunday:

  • Medical and surgical beds are at an 83% occupancy rate with 245 staffed beds available.
  • Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 71% rate with 91 staffed beds available.
  • Pediatric ICU beds are at 88% of capacity with 16 beds available. 
  • There are three additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).
  • Two individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.
  • There are 46 adult individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,
    • Nine are receiving ICU-level care.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 150,194.

