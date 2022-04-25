144 new positive COVID-19 tests reported by DCHD Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department reported that 144 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since the most recent report on Thursday. During this time, the DCHD did not receive any new COVID-19-related death certificates. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,110.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Sunday:



Medical and surgical beds are at an 83% occupancy rate with 245 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 71% rate with 91 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 88% of capacity with 16 beds available.

There are three additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Two individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

There are 46 adult individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,

Nine are receiving ICU-level care.



The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 150,194.

