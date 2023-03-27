Watch Now

Coronavirus

Actions

2 more COVID-19 deaths in Douglas County; 6 metro area kids in ICU with COVID

COVID-19
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jeff Roberson/AP
Dr. Shane Wilson performs rounds in a portion of Scotland County Hospital set up to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Memphis, Mo. The tiny hospital in rural northeast Missouri is seeing an alarming increase in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
COVID-19
Posted at 5:27 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 18:27:21-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday confirmed that 190 new cases of COVID-19 were received by the Department since our last report on Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county since March of 2020 now is 182,583.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD has received confirmation of two additional COVID-19-related deaths since Thursday. A man and a woman both over 85 have died. Both had been vaccinated, but their current vaccine status was not known. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic increases to 1,311.

The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Sunday:

  • 124 individuals were hospitalized who had COVID-19
    • 6 of them were pediatric patients
    • 16 patients were receiving ICU-level care
    • 8 people hospitalized with COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
    • There were two suspected COVID-19 patients waiting for test results.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 83% rate with 298 staffed beds available.
    • Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 92% rate with 21 staffed beds available.
    • Pediatric ICU beds were at 73% of capacity with 15 beds available.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker