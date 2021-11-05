276 new COVID-19 cases reported in Douglas County; four more deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department reported 276 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Four new deaths related to COVID-19 were also announced involving four men. One was in his 40s and the other three over 70. All of them were vaccinated and two had underlying health conditions.

Since March of 2020, the county has reported 88,412 positive COVID-19 cases.

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 is now 838.

See more coronavirus data from the health department below.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Thursday) afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 86% occupancy with 190 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 85% rate with 45 staffed beds available.

There were 187 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 89 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

Two pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

There were three additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and all three of them were adults.

Forty individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.