5 new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) on Thursday reported 419 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Monday’s report when there were 474 new cases. There have now been 167,566 positive cases since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD received five new COVID-19-related deaths since Monday. Three men in their 60s or 70s have died. Only one was vaccinated. Two unvaccinated women over 70 also died. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,171.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Wednesday:



There were 145 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including six pediatric cases.

Eighteen adults with COVID were receiving ICU-level care. There were three additional COVID-19 persons of interest, with two adults and one potential pediatric case waiting for test results. Five people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 87% occupancy rate with 178 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 88% rate with 35 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 89% of capacity with 14 beds available.

