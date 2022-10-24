Coronavirus cases raise slightly in Douglas County over the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 175 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since our last report on Thursday when 154 cases were reported. There have now been 170,798 positive cases since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD has not received confirmation of additional COVID-19-related deaths since Thursday; however, they haven't officially received an update on death certificates yet. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,197.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Sunday:

There were 83 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including seven pediatric cases.

Eight adults were receiving ICU-level care. Five people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at a 90% rate with 176 staffed beds available.

There was one adult COVID-19 person of interest, waiting for a test result.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 88% rate with 31 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 88% of capacity with six beds available.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.