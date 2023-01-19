COVID-19 cases decline in Omaha metro; one new death reported

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday confirmed that 98 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the department since our last report on Tuesday. There are a total of 179,175 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD received confirmation of one additional COVID-19-related death since Tuesday involving a woman over 70. Her vaccination status is unknown. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,263.

The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Wednesday:

There were 126 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, including three pediatric cases.

Eleven patients were receiving ICU-level care. Four suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients were on a ventilator. There were seven COVID-19 persons of interest, generally awaiting test results, and all were adults.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at a 83% rate with 301 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 83% rate with 48 staffed beds available. Pediatric ICU beds were at 78% of capacity with 10 beds available.



