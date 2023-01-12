Watch Now

COVID-19 cases decrease in Omaha metro area; Douglas County reports 4 more COVID-related deaths

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Posted at 11:51 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 12:51:17-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday confirmed that 168 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the department since our last report on Monday. There are a total of 178,854 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD received confirmation of four additional COVID-19-related deaths involving three men and a woman all over the age of 70. One of the men had never been vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,259.

The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Wednesday:

  • There were 138 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, including four pediatric cases.
    • Twelve patients were receiving ICU-level care.
    • Three suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients were on a ventilator.
    • There were two COVID-19 persons of interest, generally awaiting test results, and both were adults.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 87% rate with 234 staffed beds available.
    • Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 94% rate with 17 staffed beds available.
    • Pediatric ICU beds were at 73% of capacity with 12 beds available.

