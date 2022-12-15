Watch Now

COVID-19 cases increase in Douglas County

Posted at 12:13 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 13:14:46-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 1,372 new cases since its last report on Monday for a total of 176,325 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

Since Monday, DCHD did not receive confirmation of any additional COVID-19-related deaths since our last report. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,233.

The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Wednesday:

  • There were 158 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, including five pediatric cases.
    • Fifteen patients were receiving ICU-level care.
    • Four people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
    • There were twelve COVID-19 persons of interest, all of them were adult cases.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at a 92% rate with 144 staffed beds available.
    • Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 78% rate with 66 staffed beds available.
    • Pediatric ICU beds were at 89% of capacity with six beds available.

