COVID-19 cases rise steadily in Omaha area; 456 new positive cases reported

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 456 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since last Thursday’s report. The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 153,202.

The Health Department received one new COVID-19-related death certificate since Thursday for an unvaccinated man in his 50s. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,124.

The cases in Douglas County are rising and health department spokesman, Phil Rooney says the county is monitoring the situation.

"We are concerned, and while we are a long way from the peak of the last surge, we encourage people to take steps to protect themselves and that includes being current on booster shots. This is something we are watching closely. Fortunately, so far, it seems people are not getting as sick as previously. That means the vaccine is doing its job," said Rooney in an email.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Monday:



There are 79 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19, and one is a pediatric case.

Twelve adults are receiving ICU-level care. Two people who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

Medical and surgical beds are occupied at an 81% occupancy rate with 271 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 76% rate with 75 staffed beds available. Pediatric ICU beds are at 85% of capacity with 20 beds available. There is one adult COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results).



