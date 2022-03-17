COVID-19 infection rates remain low in Douglas County, but people are still dying from the virus

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) released its semi-weekly COVID-19 report on Thursday.

The health department says that, while COVID-19 case counts are falling, it encourages everyone who is eligible to get their booster shot in order to help provide protection against possible future surges.

The DCHD on Thursday reported 137 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since the most recent report on Monday. The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 150,216.

The health department received four new confirmed COVID-19-related death certificates since Monday. A vaccinated man over 75 and an unvaccinated man over 75 have died. A vaccinated woman in her 40s and an unvaccinated woman in her 60s have died. The number of COVID19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,097.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Wednesday:

There were 101 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 99 adults and two pediatric cases.

Thirteen of the adults were receiving ICU-level care.

Medical and surgical beds were at 86% occupancy with 196 staffed beds available for all patients.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 80% rate with 62 staffed beds available. Pediatric ICU beds were at 84% capacity with 21 beds available. Three individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

There were three additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).



Vaccines for COVID-19 are available at upcoming community clinics.

Friday:

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. All vaccines.

Saturday:

Girls Inc., 2811 N. 45th St. Noon- 3 p.m. All vaccines.

Monday:

Alice Buffett Magnet Middle School, 14101 Larrimore Ave. 5-7 p.m. Pfizer 5-plus.

