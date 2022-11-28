COVID cases climb in Douglas County, health department reports two new deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 582 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since its last release one week ago Monday. There have been 173,133 positive cases since March 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

Since Monday, DCHD received confirmation of two more COVID-19-related deaths. Two men over 80 have died, and both had been vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,223.

The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Sunday:

There were 119 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, and all but one of them were adult cases.

Sixteen patients were receiving ICU-level care. Four people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator. There were 22 COVID-19 persons of interest, evenly split between pediatric and adult cases.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 80% rate with 347 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 75% rate with 73 staffed beds available. Pediatric ICU beds were at 86% of capacity with eight beds available.



