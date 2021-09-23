COVID cases in Douglas County take another dip, five deaths reported

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the latest release from the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), 127 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the county. The department also reported the COVID-19-related deaths of five people.

The department said, “The Health Department received five new death certificates during the past day. We have lost three men, one in his 50s, one in his 60s and one in his 70s. None of them were vaccinated. The youngest man had underlying conditions, but the others did not. Two women in their 70s have passed. One of them was vaccinated and had multiple underlying conditions. The other was unvaccinated with no underlying conditions.”

The deaths bring the community’s total to 781 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

The total case count is now at 82,231.

And DCHD Director Dr. Lindsay Huse wants to remind people to take steps to prevent the spread and catching COVID-19.

“The masks other people wear protect you,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said. “Your mask protects the people around you. So does the COVID-19 vaccination you get.”

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Wednesday): Afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 89% occupancy with 153 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 85% rate with 44 staffed beds available. There were 197 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 56 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Seven pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. There were five additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and all of them are adults. Thirty-six individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



Clinics happening this week:

