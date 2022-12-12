Watch Now

Coronavirus

COVID cases in Omaha metro rise slightly while hospitalizations decrease

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE: A COVID-19 patient is put on a ventilator at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. on Jan. 7, 2021.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 14:27:48-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 451 new cases since its last report on Thursday for a total of 174,960 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

Since Monday, DCHD received confirmation of six more COVID-19-related deaths since our last report. The deaths involve a man in his 60s and five women, ranging from the mid-50s to late 80s. Five of them had been vaccinated, but their current vaccination status is not known, according to the health department. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,233.

The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Sunday:

  • There were 133 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, including eight pediatric cases.
    • Eighteen patients were receiving ICU-level care.
    • Four people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
    • There were ten COVID-19 persons of interest, and four were possible adult cases.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at a 88% rate with 198 staffed beds available.
    • Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 83% rate with 50 staffed beds available.
    • Pediatric ICU beds were at 89% of capacity with seven beds available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

