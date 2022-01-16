Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

COVID deaths and cases are rising again at US nursing homes

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - Residents dine together, but socially distant, in the dining hall at RiverWalk, an independent senior housing facility, in New York, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Virus Outbreak Nursing Homes
Posted at 12:14 PM, Jan 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-16 13:14:05-05

COVID-19 infections are soaring again at U.S. nursing homes because of the omicron wave, and deaths are climbing too.

That's leading to new restrictions on family visits and a renewed push to get more residents and staff members vaccinated and boosted.

Nursing homes were the lethal epicenter of the pandemic early on before the advent of the vaccines allowed many of them to reopen and welcome visitors again.

Now the highly contagious variant has dealt them a setback.

Nursing homes reported about 32,000 COVID-19 cases among residents in the week ending Jan. 9, a nearly sevenfold increase from about a month ago.

A total of 645 COVID-19-related deaths were reported during the same week, a 47% increase from a month earlier.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker