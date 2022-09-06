COVID-related hospitalizations decrease while positive cases increase in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) on Tuesday reported 504 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Thursday's report when there were 419 new cases. There have now been 168,095 positive cases since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD has received no new COVID-19-related deaths since Thursday. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,171.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Monday:



There were 121 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19.

Seventeen adults with COVID were receiving ICU-level care. There were three additional COVID-19 persons of interest and all of them were adults. Three people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at a 79% occupancy rate with 277 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 78% rate with 67 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 89% of capacity with 15 beds available.

