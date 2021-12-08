Daily COVID-19 data update: no new deaths in metro area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed 330 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since midnight the previous day. The Health Department did not receive any new death certificates during the past day. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 869.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and the Missouri Valley across the Iowa border — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and hospital capacity report on a near-daily basis. Unless noted, these capacity numbers include both COVID-19 patients and patients who are in the hospital for other illnesses.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon , medical and surgical beds were at 89% occupancy with 162 staffed beds available.

medical and surgical beds were at 89% occupancy with 162 staffed beds available. Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 89% rate with 33 staffed beds available.

There were 296 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

102 of them are receiving adult ICU-level care.

Three pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 92% capacity with eleven beds available.

There were seven additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report,

Six of them were adults.

Fifty-one individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 96,041.

