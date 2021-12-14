Daily COVID-19 update: Five new deaths in Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed 453 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since midnight the previous day. The Health Department received five new death certificates during the past day. The deaths comprised of two men in their 70s, one of whom was vaccinated, and a man and two women over 80, two of whom were vaccinated. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Douglas County during the pandemic has grown to 884.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and hospital capacity report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Monday) afternoon:

Medical and surgical beds are at 89% occupancy with 152 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 90% rate with 30 staffed beds available.

There are 350 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

100 are receiving adult ICU-level care.

Seven pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 87% capacity with 17 beds available.

Forty-one individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

There are eight additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report.

Seven of the persons of interest are adults.



The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 97,621.

