Daily COVID update: ICU occupancy remains high for adults and children in the Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department reported 256 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and hospital capacity report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Thursday afternoon:

Medical and surgical beds are at 92% occupancy with 108 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 96% rate with 12 staffed beds available.

There are 324 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

84 are receiving adult ICU-level care.

Thirty-seven individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

Five pediatric patients are confirmed among those hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 91% capacity with 12 beds available.

There are nine additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report, with eight potential adult and one potential pediatric case.



Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.