Sunday DCHD COVID report shows lower case numbers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Sunday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) confirmed in its daily COVID report that 565 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported since midnight the previous day.

The Health Department said it will not be reporting any new COVID-19 related death certificates until Monday. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 975.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital report for the metro area, received Saturday afternoon:



Medical and surgical beds are at 86% occupancy with 206 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 86% rate with 42 staffed beds available.

There are 430 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

95 are receiving adult ICU-level care. Forty-six individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

Twenty pediatric patients are confirmed among those hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 80% capacity with 26 beds available.



There are 18 additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report, with 13 potential adult cases and five potential pediatric cases.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 131,853.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.