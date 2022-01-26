DCHD: 440 COVID patients hospitalized, 90 COVID patients in ICU

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed in its daily, emailed COVID-19 report that 779 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since midnight the previous day.

The Health Department received two new COVID-19-related death certificates in the same time period for a woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s. Both had been vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 985.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

On Tuesday, the health department said that 452 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and that it was the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. That number has decreased slightly to 440.

According to the most recent local hospital report received late Tuesday afternoon:



The Douglas County Health Department reports that 440 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19,

90 are receiving adult ICU-level care.

Medical and surgical beds are at 88% occupancy with 175 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 84% rate with 48 staffed beds available.

Seventeen pediatric patients are confirmed among those hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 80% capacity with 27 beds available.

There are 17 additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results),

This includes 14 potential adult cases and three potential pediatric cases.

Forty-five individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 134,395.

