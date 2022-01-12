DCHD daily COVID report: Only 17 staffed ICU beds available in entire metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed in its daily COVID email that 1,266 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since midnight the previous day and two new COVID-19-related death certificates were received.

Two men between the ages of 75 and 85 have died and neither were vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is 953.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Tuesday:



Medical and surgical beds are at 89% occupancy with 159 staffed beds available.

are at 89% occupancy with 159 staffed beds available. Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 94% rate with 17 staffed beds available.

There are 395 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19,

99 are receiving adult ICU-level care.

Fourteen pediatric patients are confirmed among the hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 83% capacity with 23 beds available.

There are ten additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report,

All are adults.

Forty-nine individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 116,636.

In addition to the daily update, the DCHD followed up on yesterday's mask mandate discussions and distributed the full text of the mandate.

