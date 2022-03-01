Douglas County Health Department reports eight new COVID deaths in one day in Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday reported 67 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since midnight the previous day. During the same period, the DCHD confirmed that it has received eight new COVID-19-related death certificates four of whom were unvaccinated men between the ages of 55 and 95. Four women ranging in age from 60 to 90 have also died, and three were vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,080.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Monday:



Medical and surgical beds are at 86% occupancy with 205 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 82% rate with 55 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 88% capacity with 16 beds available.

There were 197 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,

Including 185 adults and 12 pediatric cases.

Thirty-one of the adults were receiving ICU-level care.

There are three additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest.

Fifteen individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 141,560.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.