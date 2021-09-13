DCHD reports nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department says 391 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since Friday.

In a press release on Monday, the health department said the total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 80,397.

No new deaths were reported.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County remains at 755.

See hospital information from the health department below.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Sunday) afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 82% occupancy with 253 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 86% rate with 40 beds available.

There were 190 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 52 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

Seven pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

There were five additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and all of them were adults.

Twenty-eight individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Clinics happening this week:

