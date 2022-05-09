DCHD reports over 200 new COVID cases Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported that 207 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since the most recent report last Thursday, when 240 cases were reported. During this time, the DCHD received one new confirmed COVID-19-related death certificate for a vaccinated man in his 40s. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,113.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Sunday:

Medical and surgical beds are at an 80% occupancy rate with 284 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 74% rate with 79 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 86% of capacity with 19 beds available.

There are 52 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,

Two are pediatric cases.

Nine are receiving ICU-level care.

There are three additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

One person who is confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 is on a ventilator.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 150,961.

