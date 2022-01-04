DCHD reports second-highest COVID case count Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) released its daily COVID report. It confirmed that 1,038 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since midnight the previous day. It's the second-highest number of positive COVID-19 tests. The highest overall positive test count since the beginning of the pandemic was recorded just five days ago when the count reached 1,188 on Dec. 30, says DCHD spokesman, Phil Rooney.

DCHD confirmed six new deaths attributed to COVID-19. The death certificates are for three men, one in his 50s, one in his 60s and one in his 70s, all of whom were unvaccinated. Two vaccinated women in their 60s have died, as well as an unvaccinated woman over 80.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 922.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and hospital capacity report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis.

The numbers below are the most recent local hospital report, which was released late Monday morning to the DCHD. Area hospitals have not yet reported Tuesday's hospitalization numbers to the DCHD, and this article will be updated when the report has been received.

According to the most recent local hospital report received late Monday morning:



Medical and surgical beds were at 85% occupancy with 209 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 90% rate with 29 staffed beds available.

There were 338 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19,

96 are receiving adult ICU-level care.

Seven pediatric patients are confirmed among those hospitalized.

pediatric patients are confirmed among those hospitalized. Pediatric ICU beds are at 86% capacity with 19 beds available.

There are seven additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report.

Fifty-two individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 106,943.

