DCHD reports seven new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in daily report

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed in its daily emailed report that 1,596 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since midnight the previous day. The Health Department confirmed seven new COVID-19-related death certificates during the same period. Four men between the ages of 55 and 95 have died, and only the youngest of the four was unvaccinated. Three women between 35 and 95 have died, with only the oldest being vaccinated.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic has grown to 951.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Monday:



Medical and surgical beds are at 88% occupancy with 174 staffed beds available.

are at 88% occupancy with 174 staffed beds available. Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 93% rate with 22 staffed beds available.

There are 370 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19,

91 are receiving adult ICU-level care.

Twelve pediatric patients are confirmed among the hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 84% capacity with 21 beds available.

There are eight additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report,

All but one are adults.

Forty-eight individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 115,406.

Later today the DCHD will hold a live press conference.

