Douglas County Health reports six new COVID deaths Friday, despite continuing low new case rates

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 59 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since midnight the previous day. During the same period, the DCHD received six COVID-19-related death certificates for three men and three women. The men were between 60 to 90 in age and only one was vaccinated. The women ranged in age from 70 to 90 and all three were vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,068.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Thursday:



Medical and surgical beds are at 80% occupancy with 281 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 86% rate with 42 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are occupied at 87% capacity with 17 beds available.

There are 225 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,

including 218 adults and seven pediatric cases.

Thirty-six of the adults are receiving ICU-level care.

There is only one additional adult who is a person of interest who may have COVID.

Fourteen individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 141,512.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.