Dec. 28's daily Douglas County COVID update: 502 new cases

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed that 502 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since midnight the previous day and no new death certificates have been received. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 903.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and hospital capacity report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Monday afternoon:

Medical and surgical beds are at 82% occupancy with 260 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 89% rate with 33 staffed beds available.

There are 276 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19,

87 are receiving adult ICU-level care .

Six pediatric patients are confirmed among those hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 88% capacity with 16 beds available.

There are eleven additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results),

All are adult cases.

Thirty-eight individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 101,341.

