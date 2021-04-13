Watch

Douglas Co. nearing 69k cases of COVID-19 since March 2020

The Douglas County Health Department said the coronavirus positivity rate in the county for the week that ended Saturday was 29.1 percent.
Posted at 10:38 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 11:38:26-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported an additional 146 cases of COVID-19 for a total of 68,880 since March 2020.

No new death certificates were reported so the total number of deaths related to the virus stands at 685.

The DCHD said 61,588 residents have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Other data from the department:

  • According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Monday) afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 73% occupancy with 399 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 72% rate with 96 beds available.
  • There were 135 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 42 of them receiving adult ICU level care.
  • There are also four more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).
  • Sixteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

