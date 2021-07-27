Douglas Co. reports spike in COVID cases

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 137 cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Friday. On Tuesday, the department reported 112 verified cases over a one-day period.

With the additional cases, the county’s total is now at 73,186 since the pandemic started in March of 2020.

No additional deaths were reported so the total remains at 737.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Monday) afternoon Medical and surgical beds were at 80% occupancy with 292 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 71% rate with 98 beds available. There were 36 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 19 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There were eight additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Ten individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.