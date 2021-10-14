Douglas Co. reports three COVID-related deaths of vaccinated or partially vaccinated adults over 75

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed in a news release that there are 188 new positive COVID-19 tests since midnight the previous day. The health department says it received three new death certificates during the past day. All three individuals were over 75 years of age. There were two men who were vaccinated and a woman who was not fully vaccinated.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 85,387. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic increases to 816.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Wednesday afternoon:

Medical and surgical beds were at 90% occupancy with 132 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 90% rate with 28 staffed beds available.

There were 196 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 68 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

Twenty-eight individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Five pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

There were seven additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and all of them were adults.

