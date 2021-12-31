Douglas County closes out 2021 with 93% occupancy in adult ICU, nearly 300 hospitalized with COVID

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and hospital capacity report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday afternoon:



Medical and surgical beds are at 87% occupancy with 183 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 93% rate with 20 staffed beds available.

There are 293 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19,

86 are receiving adult ICU-level care.

Ten pediatric patients are confirmed among those hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 90% capacity with 13 beds available.

There are eleven additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report,

All are adults.

Forty-two individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The DCHD said it is unable to report the number of new positive cases or death certificates today due to the lack of personnel for the holiday weekend.

