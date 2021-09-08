Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Douglas County confirms 248 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, 32 COVID patients on ventilators

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wilfredo Lee/AP
FILE - In this July 24, 2020, file photo, healthcare worker Rahaana Smith instructs passengers how to use a nasal swab, at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, in Miami. U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Officials change COVID testing advice, bewildering experts
Posted at 1:51 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 14:51:11-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed that 248 new, positive COVID-19 tests were received as of Midnight on Tuesday.

The total number of positive cases in the county since the start of the pandemic is 79,583. There have been 752 COVID-19 deaths and that number remains unchanged from yesterday with no new deaths reported from Tuesday.

According to the county:

  • Medical and surgical beds are at 81% occupancy with 264 available beds
  • Adult ICU beds are at 84% occupancy with 47 bed available
  • There are 193 individuals who are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 67 of them are in ICU-level care
  • Eight pediatric patients are hospitalized with COVID
  • There are four additional people suspected of having COVID-19 who are awaiting test results
  • 32 patients on ventilators are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker