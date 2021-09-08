Douglas County confirms 248 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, 32 COVID patients on ventilators

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed that 248 new, positive COVID-19 tests were received as of Midnight on Tuesday.

The total number of positive cases in the county since the start of the pandemic is 79,583. There have been 752 COVID-19 deaths and that number remains unchanged from yesterday with no new deaths reported from Tuesday.

According to the county:

Medical and surgical beds are at 81% occupancy with 264 available beds

Adult ICU beds are at 84% occupancy with 47 bed available

There are 193 individuals who are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 67 of them are in ICU-level care

Eight pediatric patients are hospitalized with COVID

There are four additional people suspected of having COVID-19 who are awaiting test results

32 patients on ventilators are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.