Douglas County confirms 248 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, 32 COVID patients on ventilators

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed that 248 new, positive COVID-19 tests were received as of Midnight on Tuesday.
The total number of positive cases in the county since the start of the pandemic is 79,583. There have been 752 COVID-19 deaths and that number remains unchanged from yesterday with no new deaths reported from Tuesday.
According to the county:
- Medical and surgical beds are at 81% occupancy with 264 available beds
- Adult ICU beds are at 84% occupancy with 47 bed available
- There are 193 individuals who are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 67 of them are in ICU-level care
- Eight pediatric patients are hospitalized with COVID
- There are four additional people suspected of having COVID-19 who are awaiting test results
- 32 patients on ventilators are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19
