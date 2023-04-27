Douglas County continues to report a decrease in COVID-19 cases in metro area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday confirmed that 97 new cases of COVID-19 were received by the Department since our last report one week ago. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county since March of 2020 is now 183,441.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

During the past week, DCHD received confirmation of two additional COVID-19-related deaths. Two men over 80 have died. One of them had been vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,330.

The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Wednesday:



There were 68 individuals hospitalized who had COVID-19, including two pediatric cases.

Six patients were receiving ICU-level care. Three people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at a 79% rate with 367 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 85% rate with 41 staffed beds available. Pediatric ICU beds were at 82% of capacity with nine beds available.



