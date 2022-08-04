Douglas County COVID case count, hospitalizations down slightly since Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 545 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Monday’s report when there were 649. The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 164,044.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

The Health Department received two new COVID-19-related death certificates since Monday’s report when there were 649 new positive cases. Two vaccinated men over 80 have died. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,145.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD on Wednesday:



There were 147 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including four pediatric cases.

Twenty adults were receiving ICU-level care. Five people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator. There were two additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest, generally waiting for test results.

were 147 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including four pediatric cases. Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 89% occupancy rate with 151 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 86% rate with 40 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 94% of capacity with eight beds available.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.