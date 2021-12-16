Douglas County COVID case counts near 100K since start of pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed 308 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since midnight the previous day. The Health Department received one new death certificate during the past day for an unvaccinated woman over 70. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Douglas County during the pandemic has grown to 887.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and hospital capacity report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon:

Medical and surgical beds are at 93% occupancy with 101 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 93% rate with 22 staffed beds available.

There are 343 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19,

100 are receiving adult ICU-level care.

Eight pediatric patients are confirmed among those hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 89% capacity with 14 beds available.

There are two additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report, with one potential adult and one potential pediatric case.

Thirty-two individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 98,245.

