Douglas County COVID transmission rate moves from 'high' to 'substantial'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 109 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since the last report on Friday. During the same period, the DCHD received four confirmed COVID-19-related death certificates since Friday for three men and a woman between 75 and 95. Two of the individuals were vaccinated and two were not. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,072.

According to a rating from the Douglas County Health Department, the risk of COVID-19 transmission in Douglas County has moved out of the red zone from "high" to "substantial."

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Sunday:



Medical and surgical beds are at 82% occupancy with 254 staffed beds available for all patients.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 81% rate with 59 staffed beds available for all patients.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 90% capacity with 13 beds available for all patients.

There are 207 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,

Including 195 adults and 12 pediatric cases.

Twenty-nine of the adults are receiving ICU-level care.

There are no additional COVID-19 persons of interest.

Thirteen individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 141,579.

