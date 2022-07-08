Watch Now

Coronavirus

Actions

Douglas County Health Department: Largest single-day report of COVID cases since Valentine's Day

At-home tests not included in the count
COVID-19 test
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Marta Lavandier/AP
EMS technician Emmanuel Orrego, left, administers the COVID-19 PCR test to Yosdany Lugo, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
COVID-19 test
Posted at 11:21 AM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 12:21:45-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Friday reported 224 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since midnight the previous day, the most in a single day since February 14. The health department does not include at-home tests in its official case count, but it does encourage people to report their at-home test results because officials still review those numbers.

The health department received two new COVID-19-related death certificates during the past day. Two women, both over 75 years of age, died. They were vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,138. The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 158,942.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received Thursday:

  • There were 122 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 including six pediatric cases.
    • Sixteen adults with COVID-19 were receiving ICU-level care.
    • Three people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 85% occupancy rate with 209 staffed beds available for all patients.
  • Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 84% rate with 46 staffed beds available for all patients.
  • Pediatric ICU beds were at 91% of capacity with 12 beds available for all patients.
  • There were no additional people waiting for COVID-19 test results.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker