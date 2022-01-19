Douglas County Health Department records fifth-highest COVID case count in a single day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed in its daily COVID report that 1,636 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since midnight the previous day. DCHD Resource Specialist Phil Rooney believes this to be the fifth-highest case count in a single day.

The Health Department confirmed three new COVID-19 related death certificates were received during the past day. Two men between the ages of 45 and 55 have died as well as a woman in her 60s. None were vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 967.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries.

According to the most recent local hospital report received late Tuesday afternoon:



Medical and surgical beds are at 86% occupancy with 207 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 89% rate with 33 staffed beds available.

There are 410 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19,

110 COVID patients are receiving adult ICU-level care.

Fifty-two individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Fourteen pediatric patients are confirmed among those hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 77% capacity with 31 beds available.

There are 20 additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report,

This includes nine adult and 11 potential pediatric cases.





The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 126,833.

