OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 224 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since midnight the previous day. The Health Department has not received any new COVID-19-related death certificates during the past day. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,134. The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 156,539.

The number of cases and hospitalization have been rising and the health department has pointed out that hospitalizations haven't been this high since March.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Thursday:

There were 105 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 including four pediatric cases.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 87% rate with 39 staffed beds available. Eight adults were receiving ICU-level care. Two people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 86% occupancy rate with 194 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 91% of capacity with 12 beds available.

There were two additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.