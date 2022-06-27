OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 586 new positive COVID-19 tests were received by 10 a.m. Sunday since Thursday’s report. The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 156,891.

The Health Department has not received any new COVID-19-related death certificates since Thursday. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,134.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Sunday:

There were 114 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 including five pediatric cases. Last Friday there were 105 hospitalizations.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 84% rate with 47 staffed beds available. Sixteen adults were receiving ICU-level care. Five people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 84% occupancy rate with 214 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 87% of capacity with 17 beds available.

There were no additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.