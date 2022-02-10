Douglas County Health Department: Reported positive COVID-19 tests declined on Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, The Douglas County Health Department reported in its daily, emailed report that 236 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since midnight the previous day. The Health Department received no COVID-19-related death certificates during the past day. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,032.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received late Wednesday:



Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reports 337 individuals were hospitalized due to COVID-19 including 323 adults and 14 pediatric cases.

Sixty-one of the adults were receiving ICU-level care.

Medical and surgical beds were at 87% occupancy with 186 staffed beds available for all patients .

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 89% rate with 32 staffed beds available for all patients. Thirty-one individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 90% capacity with 13 beds available for all patients.

There were seven additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), with six potential adult cases and one potential pediatric case.

The total number of positive cases since March of 2020 is now 140,609.

