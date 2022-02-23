Douglas County Health Department: Reported positive COVID tests remain low, 3 more deaths reported

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, The Douglas County Health Department reported 107 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since midnight the previous day.

The health department received three confirmed COVID-19-related death certificates during the past day. Three women have died, including two in their 70s who were unvaccinated and a woman over 80 who was vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,060.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Tuesday:



There were 260 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 249 adults and eleven pediatric cases.

Thirty-two of the adults were receiving ICU-level care.

Medical and surgical beds were at 90% occupancy with 147 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 83% rate with 51 staffed beds available. Pediatric ICU beds were at 89% capacity with 15 beds available.

There were two additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Thirteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 141,560.

