Douglas County Health Department reports 141 more COVID cases, death of two unvaccinated women

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) announced 141 more COVID-19 cases in the county as well as the death of two women who were unvaccinated.

The department said one of the women was in her 60s and the other was in her 80s. The total number of deaths in the county since the pandemic began in March of 2020 is now up to 818. The total number of cases is up to 85,350.

The department also provided an update on breakthrough cases in the county.

It said, "To date, 327,102 Douglas County residents have been fully vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines. Among those individuals, there have been 4,373 who later tested positive for the disease. That factors out to be 1.3% of vaccinated individuals. Breakthrough deaths were at 0.009% among vaccinated individuals last week, and that data will be updated as soon as that work can be done."

“We know there is no vaccine for any disease that is 100% effective,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said. “But the vaccines for COVID-19 are incredibly effective. Please consider getting a shot. It works.”

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Thursday) afternoon :

Medical and surgical beds were at 87% occupancy with 132 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 92% rate with 23 staffed beds available. There were 181 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 67 of them receiving adult ICU level care. One pediatric patient was confirmed among those hospitalized. There were six additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and all of them were adults. Twenty-six individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



