Douglas County Health Department reports 176 new COVID-19 cases Monday, no new deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 176 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since our last report on Thursday when 210 cases were reported. There have now been 171,175 positive cases since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD has received confirmation of no additional COVID-19-related deaths since Thursday. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is 1,201.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Sunday:

There were 101 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including three pediatric cases.

Twelve adults were receiving ICU-level care. Nine people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 83% rate with 291 staffed beds available.

There were 10 COVID-19 persons of interest, waiting for test results.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 83% rate with 47 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 91% of capacity with six beds available.

