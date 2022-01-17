Douglas County Health Department reports 2,500 new COVID cases over the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed in its daily COVID report that 2,517 new positive COVID-19 tests have been since the last report on Friday. The Health Department will not report on new deaths until Tuesday, so the current recorded number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 958.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Sunday evening:



Medical and surgical beds are at 85% occupancy with 210 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 88% rate with 37 staffed beds available.

There are 376 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19,

93 are receiving adult ICU-level care.

Fourteen pediatric patients are confirmed among those hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 78% capacity with 29 beds available.

There are 11 additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report,

comprised of four adult and seven potential pediatric cases.

Fifty individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 123,513.

DCHD will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday in the Douglas County Health offices at 1111 S. 41st St. from noon until 4 p.m. with all vaccines being offered.

