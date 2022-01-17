Watch

Douglas County Health Department reports 2,500 new COVID cases over the weekend

However, pediatric ICU cases have improved to 78% occupancy
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 12:13:26-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed in its daily COVID report that 2,517 new positive COVID-19 tests have been since the last report on Friday. The Health Department will not report on new deaths until Tuesday, so the current recorded number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 958.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Sunday evening:

  • Medical and surgical beds are at 85% occupancy with 210 staffed beds available.
  • Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 88% rate with 37 staffed beds available.
  • There are 376 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19,
    • 93 are receiving adult ICU-level care.
  • Fourteen pediatric patients are confirmed among those hospitalized.
  • Pediatric ICU beds are at 78% capacity with 29 beds available.
  • There are 11 additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report,
    • comprised of four adult and seven potential pediatric cases.
  • Fifty individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 123,513.

DCHD will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday in the Douglas County Health offices at 1111 S. 41st St. from noon until 4 p.m. with all vaccines being offered.

