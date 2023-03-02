Douglas County Health Department reports 2 COVID-19 related deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday confirmed that 251 new cases of COVID-19 were received by the department since the last report on Monday. There are a total of 181,189 COVID-19 cases reported in the county since March of 2020.
The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.
DCHD received confirmation of two additional COVID-19-related deaths since Monday. An unvaccinated man over 70 and a man over 80 who had been vaccinated have died. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,292.
The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.
The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.
According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Wednesday:
- There were 93 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and four of them were pediatric patients.
- Three patients were receiving ICU-level care.
- One person hospitalized with COVID-19 was on a ventilator.
- There were three suspected COVID-19 patients, waiting for test results.
- Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 85% rate with 270 staffed beds available.
- Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 84% rate with 45 staffed beds available.
- Pediatric ICU beds were at 83% of capacity with eight beds available.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.